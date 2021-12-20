South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Ends Covid-19 Self-Isolation

20 December 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has ended a week of self-isolation which followed his positive test for COVID-19 on 12 December 2021.

The President thanks all South Africans and leaders and friends internationally who conveyed their good wishes during this period.

In turn, the President wishes all persons infected with COVID-19 a safe and speedy recovery.

The President has returned to duty and will chair the final Cabinet meeting for 2021 on Wednesday, 22 December 2021.

President Ramaphosa repeats his call for everyone in the country to stay safe by being vaccinated, wearing face masks, washing or sanitising hands frequently, maintaining a social distance and avoiding gatherings.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X