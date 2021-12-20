South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Ends Covid-19 Self-Isolation

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has ended a week of self-isolation which followed his positive test for COVID-19 on 12 December 2021.

The President thanks all South Africans and leaders and friends internationally who conveyed their good wishes during this period.

In turn, the President wishes all persons infected with COVID-19 a safe and speedy recovery.

The President has returned to duty and will chair the final Cabinet meeting for 2021 on Wednesday, 22 December 2021.

President Ramaphosa repeats his call for everyone in the country to stay safe by being vaccinated, wearing face masks, washing or sanitising hands frequently, maintaining a social distance and avoiding gatherings.