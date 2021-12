press release

The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Mr Gwede Mantashe (MP), has tested positive for COVID-19. The Minister tested positive on Saturday, 18 December 2021, after experiencing mild symptoms.

Minister Mantashe is in good spirits and he is currently in self-isolation.

Government urges all South Africans to vaccinate and remain disciplined in observing all COVID-19 safety protocols to ensure a safe and joyful festive season with family and friends.