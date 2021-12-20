Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 70 New Cases, 27 Recoveries

19 December 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola registered, in the last 24 hours, 70 new cases and the recovery of 27 patients.

According to the data in the daily bulletin, 58 cases were diagnosed in Luanda, 7 in Cunene, 2 in Namibe, 2 in Benguela, 1 in Lunda Sul and 1 in Moxico.

The list includes 43 male and 27 female patients, aged between 4 months and 68 years old.

In the last 24 hours, 902 samples were processed by RT-PCR, with a positivity rate of 6.1%,.

Of those recovered, 25 reside in Luanda and 2 in Cunene.

Angola registers a cumulative of 65,938 confirmed cases, of which 430 active 1,738 deaths and 63,770 recovered cases.

Of the active cases, 4 are severe, 35 moderate, 41 mild and 350 asymptomatic.

In treatment centers, 80 patients are hospitalized, while 167 citizens are in institutional quarantine and 284 contacts of positive cases are under medical surveillance.

