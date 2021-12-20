Angola: President's Visit to UAE to Boost Economic Cooperation - Minister

Luanda — The minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, said today (Sunday), in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, that the official visit of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, to the Arab country will boost bilateral economic cooperation.

Speaking to the press, the head of the Angolan diplomacy recalled that economic cooperation between Angola and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been the focus of relations between the two countries.

"It is a visit with a bent on economic diplomacy", underlined the government official. During the visit of the Angolan statesman, he added, several agreements will be signed.

The official visit of the Angolan Head of State begins on Tuesday (21), in Abu Dhabi.

Cooperation Relations

Angola and the United Arab Emirates cooperate in the oil and gas, mining, trade and investment sectors, as well as transport, energy, defense, agriculture, fisheries, banking, telecommunications, finance and tax

One of the outstanding examples of the participation of businesspeople from the United Arab Emirates in the Angolan economy is the assembly plant for agricultural tractors, located in the Special Economic Zone (ZEE), in the municipality of Viana, in Luanda.