Egypt: Social Investment Key to Boost Individuals' Productivity - Min.

Social Solidarity Minister Nevin Al Qabbaj said on Sunday social investment is an approach adopted by the political leadership, to boost individuals' productivity and improve their life's quality.

Speaking during a first annual conference organized by the Social Solidarity Ministry on the feasibility of social investment in people with disabilities, Qabbaj pointed out that social investment is the citizens' commitment to merging the people with disabilities in all walks of life.

The disability is not a social issue only, but it is also an economic issue, Qabbaj noted, adding that persons with disabilities should benefit from the available jobs and the state benefit from their energies in achieving development, therefore all the state's bodies should collaborate together in this issue.

The minister described investment in the people with disabilities as strategic, stressing the necessity of the availability of equal opportunities, rejection of all forms of discrimination, and the existence of reporting channels for any practices that violate the rules of equal opportunities, in addition to creating and facilitating accessibility rules that enable persons with disabilities to move around.