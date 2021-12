Egyptian tennis player Lamis el-Hussein on Sunday clinched the title of the W15 GIZA 2021 Tennis Tournament that was held in ZED Club on December 13-19.

Hussein defeated Russian tennis player Tatiana Barkova by 4-6 and 5-7 in the singles.

In the doubles, Egyptian tennis players Hala Fouad and Nada Fouad lost in the quarter finals to a duo from America and Italy by 2-6 and 3-6.