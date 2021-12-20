Egypt Hands Over Presidency of Arab Culture Conf. to UAE

19 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Culture Minister Inas Abdel Dayem on Sunday handed over the presidency of the Conference of Ministers Responsible for Cultural Affairs in the Arab World to UAE Minister of Culture and Youth Noura Al Kaabi.

Addressing the opening session of the conference's 22nd edition, the Egyptian minister thanked the UAE for hosting the event that groups member states of the Arab Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO).

She stressed the importance of close relations, visions and common goals between all member states, Egypt, and the UAE under the umbrella of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, and his UAE counterpart Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

