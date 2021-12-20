Libya: Manpower Min. - Travel of Egyptian Labor to Libya Via Ministry

19 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Manpower Minister Mohamed Saafan said that the travel of Egyptian labor to Libya should take place through the ministry as the only entity responsible for this file.

This came during a meeting with Libyan Minister of Labor and Rehabilitation Ali al-Abdel al-Rida to coordinate the return of Egyptian labor to Libya to contribute to the reconstruction efforts.

The minister added that the process will be held through an electronic system that will be launched this week.

He also urged all technical teams in the Egyptian and the Libyan ministries to finalize the system as soon as possible and solve all problems that may face the system.

While Rida said that his ministry will publish the job announcements, after contacting the Libyan side, which determines the sectors that need to hire workers from Egypt.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X