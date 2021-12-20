Libya: Manpower Min. - Travel of Egyptian Labor to Libya Via Ministry

Manpower Minister Mohamed Saafan said that the travel of Egyptian labor to Libya should take place through the ministry as the only entity responsible for this file.

This came during a meeting with Libyan Minister of Labor and Rehabilitation Ali al-Abdel al-Rida to coordinate the return of Egyptian labor to Libya to contribute to the reconstruction efforts.

The minister added that the process will be held through an electronic system that will be launched this week.

He also urged all technical teams in the Egyptian and the Libyan ministries to finalize the system as soon as possible and solve all problems that may face the system.

While Rida said that his ministry will publish the job announcements, after contacting the Libyan side, which determines the sectors that need to hire workers from Egypt.