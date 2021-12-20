Egypt Probes Preparations for Participation At St. Petersburg Forum

19 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Ambassador in Moscow Nazih El Nagari on Sunday had a meeting with Anton Kobyakov, adviser to the Russian President and Executive Secretary of the Eastern Economic Forum Organizing Committee.

The Foreign Ministry said the meeting discussed arrangements on Egypt's participation at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, to be held in June 2022.

They agreed on holding intensive meetings between teams from both countries in the coming days to discuss the preparations for this participation.

Such participation reflects strong ties between the two countries as well as Egypt's economic success achieved over the past years, the foreign ministry said.

Kobyakov praised good relations between Russia and Egypt in different domains.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X