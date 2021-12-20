Egypt Probes Preparations for Participation At St. Petersburg Forum

Egypt's Ambassador in Moscow Nazih El Nagari on Sunday had a meeting with Anton Kobyakov, adviser to the Russian President and Executive Secretary of the Eastern Economic Forum Organizing Committee.

The Foreign Ministry said the meeting discussed arrangements on Egypt's participation at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, to be held in June 2022.

They agreed on holding intensive meetings between teams from both countries in the coming days to discuss the preparations for this participation.

Such participation reflects strong ties between the two countries as well as Egypt's economic success achieved over the past years, the foreign ministry said.

Kobyakov praised good relations between Russia and Egypt in different domains.