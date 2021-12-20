Egypt: Sisi Issues Decree to Form GEM Board of Trustees

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has issued a decree to form a board of trustees of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM).

The board would be chaired by President Sisi and would be in charge for three years.

Foreign members of the board include Japanese politician Tarō Asō, Director of Kyoto National Museum Johei Sasaki, Chairman of the Saudi Space Agency (SSA) Prince Sultan bin Salman, the director of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the secretary-general of the World Tourism Organization.

The Egyptian board members include the ministers of tourism, culture and finance, as well as the director of Bibliotheca Alexandrina (BA).

It also includes Egyptian archeologist Zahi Hawwas, and public figures such as Dr Farouk Hosni, Hesham Okasha, Dr Farouq el Oqda, Mohamed Lotfi Mansour and Tv presenter Sherif Amer.

The decree was published in the official gazette Sunday.