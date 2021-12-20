Egypt: Sisi Issues Decree to Form GEM Board of Trustees

19 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has issued a decree to form a board of trustees of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM).

The board would be chaired by President Sisi and would be in charge for three years.

Foreign members of the board include Japanese politician Tarō Asō, Director of Kyoto National Museum Johei Sasaki, Chairman of the Saudi Space Agency (SSA) Prince Sultan bin Salman, the director of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the secretary-general of the World Tourism Organization.

The Egyptian board members include the ministers of tourism, culture and finance, as well as the director of Bibliotheca Alexandrina (BA).

It also includes Egyptian archeologist Zahi Hawwas, and public figures such as Dr Farouk Hosni, Hesham Okasha, Dr Farouq el Oqda, Mohamed Lotfi Mansour and Tv presenter Sherif Amer.

The decree was published in the official gazette Sunday.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X