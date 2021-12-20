Egypt: PM Urges to Accelerate Implementation of Structural Reform Program

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli has underlined the need to speed up carrying out the national program of structural reforms to contribute to supporting the State's efforts on economic development.

Madbouli's directives came at a meeting held on Sunday to follow up the implementation progress of the national program in the presence of Planning and Economic Development Minister Hala El Saeed and a host of respective officials.

The premier pointed out that the program is based on effective participation between the state and the private sector to guarantee realizing the desired goals.

The minister reviewed the progress of the program-related implementation procedures and all achievements on this score.

The minister added that the program focuses on making reforms in several sectors, including industry, communications and information technology, agriculture, exports and digitization.