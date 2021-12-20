Egypt: PM Urges to Accelerate Implementation of Structural Reform Program

19 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli has underlined the need to speed up carrying out the national program of structural reforms to contribute to supporting the State's efforts on economic development.

Madbouli's directives came at a meeting held on Sunday to follow up the implementation progress of the national program in the presence of Planning and Economic Development Minister Hala El Saeed and a host of respective officials.

The premier pointed out that the program is based on effective participation between the state and the private sector to guarantee realizing the desired goals.

The minister reviewed the progress of the program-related implementation procedures and all achievements on this score.

The minister added that the program focuses on making reforms in several sectors, including industry, communications and information technology, agriculture, exports and digitization.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X