Egypt: Sisi Closely Follows Up On Implementation Rates of Fustat Project - PM

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has issued directives to closely and periodically follow up the completion rates of the important Fustat Gardens project, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said Sunday.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the implementation rates, Madbouli stressed the special importance of the project, given its pivotal role in reviving the first Islamic capital in Africa, and transforming the region into an environmental, tourist and cultural park.

The participants reviewed the details, components and architectural works of the project, which includes a market area, green zones, main square, subsidiary yards, seating areas, restaurants, entertainment and amusement districts, paths connecting to the surrounding areas, and craft fairs. It also includes the Amr Ibn Al-Aas Mosque and its courtyard.

Covering an area of 500 feddans in the heart of Historic Cairo, the Fustat Gardens national project is considered the largest of its kind in the Middle East.

Entitled "A View of Egypt's Eternal History", the Fustat Hills Park aims to revive the Egyptian heritage through various Pharaonic, Islamic and modern eras, along with launching cultural and commercial activities, hotel services and open theaters, in addition to an area of ancient monuments and excavations and a large plateau that allows unique visual contact with the Pyramids of Giza, Salah El-Din Citadel and Cairo minarets.