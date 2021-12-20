Rwanda: Handball Federation Postpones General Assembly Meeting

20 December 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The Rwanda Handball Federation (Ferwahand) has postponed its annual ordinary General Assembly which was supposed to take place on Saturday, December 18.

Jean Paul Ngarambe, the secretary-general of the federation told Times Sport that the postponement is due to the fact that the number of members present was less for the general assembly was less than 2/3 of the total needed.

The laws governing the federation stipulate that for the assembly to take key decisions, at least 2/3 of the members must be involved.

"It has been rescheduled to January 3," he said.

The general assembly, among other points, was meant to approve the dates on which the elections for the federation's new leaders would take place.

It would also deliberate on the dates on which the eague would start.

