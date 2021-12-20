Southern Africa: Rwandair to Resume Flights to Southern Africa

The national carrier, RwandAir, has announced the resumption of flights to Southern Africa starting December 23.

The decision to temporarily ban flights between Kigali and the Southern African region as part of the new measures to control the Omicron variant of Covid-19 from spreading into the country was announced on November 28.

However, two weeks later, Rwanda recorded its first six cases of Omicron variant, forcing the government to impose stringent measures consecutively.

Among the new travel directives to curb the spread, arriving or departing passengers at Kigali International Airport must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken 72 hours prior to departure, and a three-day mandatory quarantine at designated hotels.

In mid-October, Rwanda had lifted quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers, something which changed in light of the new wave of the pandemic across the world.

Preliminary data suggest the Omicron variant is more infectious than the Delta, the Ministry of Health has, over the past few days, reported a surge in the number of positive cases per day, as of December 19, a total of 169 cases were recorded.

