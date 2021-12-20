Kenya: Kisii Man Hacks His Wife, 2 Step-Children Leaving Them With Life-Threatening Injuries

20 December 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Rosemary Onchari

Kisii — Police in Kisii have launched a manhunt for a 38-year-old man who inflicted life-threatening injuries on his wife and two step-children in Nyaoke, Kitutu Chache South.

The police on Monday indicated they were handling the matter as an attempted murder case.

Daniel Asiago is reported to have arrived home drunk at 6pm on Sunday when a dispute ensued between him and his wife over an unknown subject.

He is then said to have taken a panga and hacked the victims.

Martha Moraa, a neighbour, said the victims raised alarm but the suspect flee on a standby motorbike when they responded to the distress call.

"He left deep cuts on his wife at the nape while he injured the children on their hands with deep cuts," Moraa said.

The three were rushed to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital for treatment.

Angry villagers torched the suspect's house.

Kisii County police Commander Francis Kooli confirmed the incident and said the suspect presented himself at Nyatieko Police Station where he was put under custody as police launched investigations before arraigning the suspect in court.

