Namibia: Interns Drag Health Ministry to Labour Commissioner's Office

20 December 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Tutaleni Pinehas

MEDICAL interns employed by the Ministry of Health and Social Services have lodged a dispute over unfair labour practices against the ministry and other governmental stakeholders with the Office of the Labour Commissioner.

First applicant Sikunawa Ndoroma lodged the dispute on behalf of 75 other applicants in Windhoek last Tuesday.

The interns lodged the dispute against the Office of the Prime Minister and the executive director in the health ministry.

Documents in possession of The Namibian show that the nature of the employment agreement between the two parties is either for a minimum period of two years, or a maximum of three.

The interns are paid a fixed allowance on a monthly basis, however, the hours worked are allegedly often more than prescribed by law, as interns are required to work 12 hour shifts, sometimes longer, without overtime.

Health executive director Ben Nangombe was not aware of the case, but last week said he trusts the labour commissioner will deal with the matter sufficiently.

Deputy executive director at the Office of the Prime Minister Tuyakula Haipinge, acknowledged the matter in a letter.

"The process has commenced and the office will revert back once it's finalised," he said.

