Namibia: Kedezemba's Money

If you sit, you starve.

It's December after all.

Tunombili Petrus (35) wakes up at six every day preparing for work.

He was unfortunate today, because he missed the bus.

Now he has to spend N$13 on a taxi, instead of just N$10 on the bus.

He could have had N$3 more for the day.

Every cent counts.

Petrus is the sole breadwinner of his family of 15 people, who live at Babylon on the outskirts of Katutura.

He normally tries to take something home every day, but ayee, December is bad.

He's been looking after the cars of those who spend their money at malls for the past six years.

He also washes the buses behind the bustling city-centre mall.

"No, that's my customer!" Petrus shouts to his friend, who tries to wash a car parked behind him.

The tension between them is obvious, until an old tate emerges from the car, saying: "No, I don't know him, I know you."

Petrus leaves smiling as the man hands him a N$20 note.

While walking to another car, he shouts over to his colleague: "Don't feel bad, we are all working for December's money!"

The friend walks away in silence.

He does not like sitting, Petrus says.

"If you sit, you will starve," he says.

"I prefer washing buses. I charge N$50 per bus. That's the only way I can make enough.

"Those guys [mall customers] give us anything they want. This other meme gave me only N$2 yesterday after looking after her car for six hours," he says.

"There are no fixed prices for checking someone's car. If they give you 10 cents, you take it," he says.

On a good day Petrus can make more than N$600, and on some he goes home with only N$30.

"December comes with many responsibilities. I need to zula enough for December, so when I go to the north they will know, onda za kuushiimba (I am coming from the city)," he says, wiping the windscreen of the car he's washing.

He stops to make some calculations on his fingers, then bites them.

Petrus is torn between buying his family Christmas gifts or saving up for the children's school fees.

Deep in thought, he is disturbed when a friend asks to borrow his cloth.

"Please don't give it to anyone, my customers will come now, I need to finish," he says.

He dreams of getting a better job.

"I want to be an engineer, or an electrician. I don't have qualifications but any company would be lucky to employ me.

I am born with it.

"Why do we need qualifications to prove what we know?" he jokes.