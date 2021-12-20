Tunisia: Rym Mahjoub and Slim Meherzi Elected Afek Tounes Deputy Presidents

Tunis/Tunisia — Rym Mahjoub and Slim Meherzi were elected deputy presidents of Afek tounes party, at the end of the party's elective congress held on December 18-19 in Hammamet.

70 new members of the party were also elected, a press release issued Monday reads.

The party's national council which counts 162 members, will be chaired by Khalil Ghanmi.

Dhouha Dhouib and Maroua Chayata were elected deputy presidents, the same source added.

For their part, the national council members elected 30 members of the politburo to be chaired by Walid Sfar.

The 1st day of the party's first congress were devoted to the adoption of the chart and amendment of its rules of procedure.

Fadhel Abdelkefi was elected last November 20 as president for a 4-year term.