Tunisia: Rym Mahjoub and Slim Meherzi Elected Afek Tounes Deputy Presidents

20 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Rym Mahjoub and Slim Meherzi were elected deputy presidents of Afek tounes party, at the end of the party's elective congress held on December 18-19 in Hammamet.

70 new members of the party were also elected, a press release issued Monday reads.

The party's national council which counts 162 members, will be chaired by Khalil Ghanmi.

Dhouha Dhouib and Maroua Chayata were elected deputy presidents, the same source added.

For their part, the national council members elected 30 members of the politburo to be chaired by Walid Sfar.

The 1st day of the party's first congress were devoted to the adoption of the chart and amendment of its rules of procedure.

Fadhel Abdelkefi was elected last November 20 as president for a 4-year term.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X