Morocco: Map Launches Map-Data, News Website Specialized in Data Journalism

Rabat — The Moroccan News Agency (MAP) has launched a new specialized information website, "mapdata.ma", which provides national and international news based on statistical data processing and analysis.

The launch of "mapdata.ma" is part of the new strategic directions of MAP as a public information hub.

The website "mapdata.ma" produces national and international information, covering different sectors such as economics, politics, social, environmental, sports and culture.

All content on the new MAP information website is illustrated with graphics and data visualization.

Statistically oriented, "mapdata.ma" presents information under different theme sections, namely "Economy and Finance", "Politics", "Education", "Health", "Culture and Media" and "Sport".

Determinedly focused on innovation, MAP Data offers diversified content based on current facts, surveys, and statistical research.

The new product joins the several specialized information websites of the Moroccan News Agency, which include "mapfinance.ma", "mapsport.ma", "maptourisme.ma", "mapecology.ma" and "mapparite.ma".