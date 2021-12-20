Morocco: Over 767,000 Moroccans Legally Established in Spain (Ine)

20 December 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Madrid — Some 767,180 Moroccans were legally established in Spain by July 1, 2021, down by 1% (-8,113 people) compared to January 1st, 2021, according to figures released Monday by the Spanish National Institute of Statistics (INE).

Moroccans thus remain the first foreign community legally established in the country, said the same source.

Romanians (639,426 people) come second, followed by the British (320,276), Colombians (294,291), Italians (286,466), Venezuelans (207,583), Chinese (194,206) and Germans (141,567).

On July 1, 2021, Spain had 47,326,687 inhabitants, a decrease of 72,007 people compared to January 1st, 2021, according to INE.

Of this total, 42,000,781 people are of Spanish nationality, down by 29,643 people compared to the 1st first month of the current year.

More than 275,000 Moroccans were affiliated to social security in Spain at the end of last October, according to the Spanish Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration.

