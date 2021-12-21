Nigeria: Mobility-Tech Startup MAX Bags U.S.$31 Million in Series B Round, Set to Expand Across Africa, Build EV Infrastructure

Nigerian mobility tech startup Metro Africa Xpress Inc. (MAX) is planning to enter more markets across Africa as it races towards formalizing the continent's transportation sector after securing $31 million in Series B funding.

The startup told TechCrunch that it will use the funding to enter Ghana and Egypt by the end of the first quarter of 2022, and other additional markets in Francophone, East and Southern Africa by the close of the same year. The funds will also be used to extend vehicle financing credit to over 100,000 drivers in the next two years.