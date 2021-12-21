Nigeria: Inkblot Productions to Host 10-Year Anniversary Gala, Premiere 'Superstar' Movie

The company produced 'The Wedding Party' and its sequel, both ranking first and second on the list of the highest-grossing Nigerian films of all time.

A foremost Nigerian film company, Inkblot Productions, is 10.

To celebrate the milestone, they will host Nollywood stars, producers, directors, and stakeholders at an anniversary gala and also premiere their latest movie, 'Superstar', on December 21.

Inkblot productions was founded in 2010 by Naz Onuzo, Zulumoke Oyibo and Damola Ademola.

The company produced The Wedding Party and its sequel, both ranking first and second on the list of the highest-grossing Nigerian films of all time.

Over the years, they have been credited for creating quality movies such like 'The Set Up',' Quam's

Money', 'The Arbitration' and 'Out Of Luck'. Their first project, 'Knock Knock', was produced in 2013.

"We're so proud to celebrate 10 years of storytelling at Inkblot. Our goal, 10 years later, is to preserve, restore and continue the iconic legacy for generations to come" said Damola Ademola, co-founder of Inkblot Productions.

"Over the past decade, we have been committed to delivering premium, entertaining films that tell diverse stories from Nigeria and around the world with our partners and some of the best filmmakers out there"

Superstar

'Superstar', the latest movie from the stables of Inkblot production, is a romantic drama about the rise to stardom of an up-and-coming actress Queen played by Nancy Isime.

The film follows her as she navigates life and love in 21st century Nollywood.

It features other big names like Timini Egbuson, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ufuoma McDermott, Eku Edewor, Shine Rosman, Teniola Aladese, and others.

'Superstar' is directed by one of Nigeria's fast-rising directors, Akhigbe Ilozobhie popularly known as Akay Mason.

The latter also shared screenwriting credits with Uyoyou Adia and Inkblot co-founder Chinaza Onuzo on the project.

Speaking about the movie, Zulumoke Oyibo, co-founder of Inkblot Productions, described it as a "love letter to our industry".

Oyibo also spoke glowingly after the movie's director whom he said his company has supported over the course of their 10-year journey.

He said: "Akay started off as a Production Assistant with us in 2015 and has grown to become one of the leading filmmakers in Nigeria. His growth is an example of the company we're trying to build at Inkblot. A company that provides opportunities for people to thrive in the industry we love."

"The success of Inkblot is the success of the team that we have worked with over the years," says Chinaza Onuzo, co-founder of Inkblot Productions.

"The hundreds of crew members, cast members, investors, supporters, everyone who came together to make the films and series that have delighted audiences over the years. They are the reason we have reached the heights. We also want to celebrate the fans without whom there would be no Inkblot."

Other activities surrounding the company's 10th anniversary include a vibrant social media campaign, special events, promotions, and several surprises to engage fans throughout the yearlong celebration.

Fans can follow @inkblotpresents on Instagram for updates and enquiries, and use #SuperstarMovie and #Inkblot10 to join the conversation.