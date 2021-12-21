Nigeria: ACF Decries Endless Killings in North

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has cried out against the orgy of endless killings in the north by bandits and terrorists.

In a statement on Monday condemning Saturday's gruesome murder of 38 people by bandits in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the forum maintained that "President Muhammadu Buhari and the northern governors are unwittingly creating the impression that only their lives, those of their immediate family members and their offices matter".

The statement signed by the spokesman of the forum, Mr. Emmanuel Yawe, said: "The Arewa Consultative Forum will like to put on record its total disapproval, frustration and anger against what appears to be an endless orgy of killings in Northern Nigeria."

It called on the states and the federal governments to show more empathy and sympathy in such grave security breaches, stressing that nothing stops the president and a state governors from visiting such places to sympathise with the victims.

The statement said: "The latest incidence took place in Giwa LGA of Kaduna State where 38 innocent citizens were hacked to death.

"According to Samuel Aruwan, the state's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, many houses, trucks, cars and food crops were distroyed during the attacks.

"While the ACF joins the governor of Kaduna and the President of Nigeria in consoling those who suffered losses during the latest attack, we call on all the state governments and the federal government to show more empathy and sympathy in such grave security breaches.

"Nothing stops the president and a state governor from visiting such places. We sadĺy note that he has never felt it necessary to do so.

"In fact, following his example, not one governor has done so except Governor Zulum of Borno.

"Just a few days ago also in UBA Askira in Borno, where 10 people were killed and uncountable numbers taken away."

The forum noted that the people affected by these savage attacks are left to think that their lives don't count.

"The president and the northern governors are unwittingly creating the impression that only their lives, those of their immediate family members and their officers matter.

"The ACF believes the president and the northern governors have the capacity to do better than this," the statement added.

