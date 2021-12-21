Nigeria: Breaking - Buhari Writes National Assembly, Gives Reasons for Withholding Assent to Electoral Amendment Bill

20 December 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Tobi Soniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari has withheld his assent to the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021.

In a letter to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, exclusively obtained by THISDAY, the president said that prevailing situation in the country would not allow him to sign the bill.

Among other reasons for rejecting the bill, the president cited high cost of conducting direct primaries, the security challenge of monitoring the election, violation of citizens' rights and marginalization of small political parties.

Buhari said he had received informed advice from relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Government, and had also carefully reviewed the Bill in light of the current realities prevalent in the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the circumstances.

The president said that it would be better to allow each political party to determine its mode of selecting candidates for election.

