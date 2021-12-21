Uganda: Cnooc Executives Say Kingfisher Construction Works to Commence Soon

Kikuube, Uganda — Last week, a group of journalists from Kampala and Bunyoro region were taken for a tour to Kingfisher Development Area (KFDA) which is located at Buhuka Parish, Kyangwali sub county, Buhaguzi County, Kikuube district.

Located approx. 100Kms from Hoima town, the KFDA is operated by the China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC) Uganda Limited and it operates in three sub counties, five parishes and 29 villages.

In an exercise which was led by the CNOOC Head of Corporate Affairs Zakaria Lubega, reporters were taken through numerous projects including the overview of the project, proposed oil well areas, ongoing construction of houses for Project Affected Persons.

Lubega noted that majority of the processes like compensation of the PAPs had been made and soon real constructions would kick off.

He also said that CNOOC never delayed the announcement of the Final Investment Decision because it is not an event but rather a process which has been ongoing across the board for all partners where one needs to acquire the land, have the environment and social impact assessment study undertaken and approved, as well as go through procurement processes.

"You need enabling laws from the government to ensure that there is proper legislation under which you will be operating and some of the legislations are as new as one to two weeks ago and some have not been approved," Lubega said.

Under the Livestock and Agriculture Livelihood Restoration Program (LRP), PAPs in the region have received both agricultural and livestock inputs to boost their income.