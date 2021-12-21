Namibia: National Council Vice Chairperson in Hospital After Car Crash

National Council vice chairperson Victoria Kauma is being treated at Rundu State Hospital for injuries she sustained in a collision between two vehicles at Rundu today.

The police's crime investigation coordinator in Kavanga East, deputy commissioner Bonifasius Kanyetu, says Kauma is in a stable condition.

He says the driver of a Toyota Corolla which collided head-on with a pick-up in which Kauma was travelling when he allegedly tried to overtake another vehicle has also been admitted to Rundu State Hospital, after he was seriously injured in the collision.

Kauma, who is the regional councillor of the Rundu Urban constituency, was travelling with her driver and personal assistant when the crash happened.