Rwandan Players Abroad - Rwatubyaye, Imanishimwe Impress in Weekend Matches

20 December 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Despite many of the leagues around the world breaking for the festive season, others are also in full force and action continued over the weekend. It was not a bad weekend for Rwandan players abroad as the likes of Abdul Rwatubyaye and Emmanuel Imanishimwe excelled for their various clubs.

Times Sport brings you a complete wrap up of how Rwandan footballers abroad fared over the weekend.

Macedonia

Central defender Abdul Rwatubyaye played full throttle in the heart of defence for Shkupi who drew 1-1 at home with Shkendija.

Cyprus

Kevin Monnet-Paquet lasted full time for Aris Limmasol who drew 1-1 with Paeek

France

Bryan Ngwabije made way in the 87th minute for Charif Benhamza as his club Lyon La Duchere lost 1-0 to St. Etienne in the French Cup

Belgium

Young Goalkeeper Maxime Wellens Kali whose mother is Rwandan was not involved for KV Mechelen as they lost 3-2 to Zulte Waregem

Midfield enforcer Djihad Bizimana played 69 minutes for KMSK Deinze who drew 2-2 with Mouscron

Kenya

Goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure failed to make the match day squad of Tusker FC as they beat Nzoia Sugar by a lone goal.

Zambia

Midfielder Mirafa Nizeyimana was not in the Zanaco squad who drew 1-1 with Zesco.

Morocco

Emmanuel Imanishimwe lasted the full 90 minutes at left back for FAR Rabat who defeated SC Chabab Mohammedia by a lone goal.

