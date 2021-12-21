Rwanda: Tusker Coach Matano Wants Emery Mvuyekure to Extend Stay

20 December 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano says his wish is for Rwandan goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure to stay at the club but he has no say in the renewal of player contracts.

The current deal of the Rwandan international expires in a few weeks and although his coach admits he is an excellent shot stopper, whether he will be handed a new contract or not is beyond his jurisdiction.

"Honestly, I have not had a chat with Mvuyekure over the situation and I might not be in a situation to explain everything. However, we know Mvuyekure is a good goalkeeper and I would love to have him, but I cannot interfere in the discussion with management," Matano told Goal

"I might like you as a player, but I cannot have a say when it comes to contracts because it is between a respective individual and the management,"

"If he leaves, we will definitely miss him because he has been part of the team for a long time."He added.

Mvuyekure joined the Kenyan Premier League outfit in November 22, 2018 from AS Kigali and quickly established himself as the first choice goalkeeper of the club until recently when he lost the starting berth to Patrick Matasi.

