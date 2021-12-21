Rwanda: Govt Confirms Postponement of Umushyikirano

The national dialogue council, Umushyikirano, has been postponed for the second consecutive time.

Umushyikirano was postponed due to the surge in Covid-19 cases and the detection of the Omicron variant, according to Yolande Makolo, the Government's Spokesperson.

"The Government of Rwanda has made the decision to postpone this year's umushyikirano, in compliance with guidelines from the Ministry of Health following a surge in Covid-19 cases, and the detection of Omicron variant in Rwanda," said the Government's Spokesperson.

Makolo advised the public to avoid complacency during this end of year festive season: "Although we are in the holiday period, we urge everyone to avoid large gatherings especially indoors, and minimise non-essential movements and socialising, in order to reduce the transmission of Covid-19."

She then called for the adherence to Covid-19 measures and full vaccination, including securing booster jabs.

Provided for under the Rwandan constitution, Umushyikirano is an annual event that attracts government officials, Rwandan diaspora, diplomats, civil society organisations as well as private sector operators to discuss the most pressing concerns affecting the country.

During this 18th edition, senior government officials had to sign performance contracts also known as Imihigo.

