Liberia: Liberty Party Endorses Cummings for CPP Presidential Ticket

The Liberty Party at its National Convention held in Ganta over the weekend, on Saturday, December 18, 2021 endorsed the Standard Bearer of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) Mr. Alexander B. Cummings as its choice for the sole presidential ticket for the Collaborating Political Parties and onward towards the proper presidential election in 2023.

Speaking briefly to the Press during the break session of the convention, the National Chairman of the party, Mr. Musa Hassan Bility said the decision was taken after a thorough vetting process that had delegates both in attendance and via zoom voting overwhelmingly for the ANC leader.

Mr. Bility said before the endorsement process, delegates voted to formalize the party's earlier position not to field any presidential candidate in 2023.

"The delegates voted overwhelmingly and took the decision not to present any presidential election in 2023. That being said, the party unanimously endorsed Mr. Alexander Cummings as its choice for the primary and subsequently for the election in 2023. The Liberty Party will stand by this decision and will vigorously campaign for Mr Cummings moving forward", he said.

Mr. Bility said the endorsement represents the mandate of the vast majority of the people who have spoken at the special national convention, which is the highest decision making body of the party.

The RESOLUTION that the endorsed ANC Political Leader, Alexander B. Cummings reads as follows; "WHEREAS, the Liberty Party (LP) is an engaged participant in the political process that defines and strengthens our national democracy; and

"WHEREAS, the LP and its members are committed to advancing an agenda focused on promoting the general welfare of all Liberians, reforming the Government to make it work for the people, reconciling the people, promoting sustainable peace, providing quality and available educational opportunity for all, lifting the disadvantaged, rebuilding the middle class, strengthening the rule of law improving the economy, and fostering democratic principles of governance; and

"WHEREAS, the 2023 presidential and general elections is a choice between a candidate who shares the LP's vision for Liberia and candidates who do not; and

"WHEREAS, the LP assessment of contesting candidates has put in sharp contrast the difference among the candidates contesting for the presidency; and

"WHEREAS, the LP has a long and proud history of being proponents of reforming to establish justice, reconciling to ensure domestic peace, and investing in the Liberian people and promoting general welfare by rebuilding to recover; and

"WHEREAS, in the opinion of LP, Alexander B. Cummings is the only candidate contesting the presidency who understands that economic growth depends upon economic fairness, private sector development, and eliminating corruption, and who has articulated an agenda focused on rebuilding and expanding the middle class, and strengthening in public policy towards this agenda; and

"WHEREAS, Alexander B. Cummings has agreed to the LP endorsement requirements in writing".

After giving the basis of the decision, the party then said it,

"RESOLVED, that the LP commits to working to help ensure that Alexander B. Cummings is elected president of Liberia.

"RESOLVED, that the NEC is authorized to take necessary actions in order to formalize and execute the Special National Convention's decision to endorse Alexander B. Cummings;

"RESOLVED, that the NEC is authorized to prepare a Memorandum of Understanding for signing by LP and the endorsed candidate political party, based on the agreements and understanding of the SNC deliberations and endorsement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"RESOLVED, that the NEC is authorized to announce this endorsement decision via a joint Press Statement given at a joint Press Conference led by the Political Leader or National Chairman and National Executive Committee of LP and that of the endorsed candidate's political party during which the Memorandum of Understanding will be signed publicly.

"RESOLVED, that the announcement shall highlight the decision-making process, the results of the vote, and include the reasons why LP endorsed the aspirant, particularly as regards to policy stances aligned with LP's, and quotes from delegates and endorsed candidate

"RESOLVED, that the joint Press Statement and Conference shall include the announcement of a joint campaign team between LP and the selected candidate's political party.

Immediately the delegates took the decision, the Secretary General of the Party, Martin Kollah, came out during the break in period to address the press of the endorsement and said it was an overwhelming decision with no objection.