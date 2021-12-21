Egypt: President El-Sisi Follows-Up On Implementation of Engineering Authority Projects Nationwide

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met on Monday 20/12/2021 with Presidential Advisor for Urban Planning Major General Amir Sayed Ahmed, Head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Major General Ihab Al-Far, Director of Armed Forces Engineering Authority Advisory Office Major General Ashraf El-Araby, Assistant Director for road designs in the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Brigadier General Abdel Aziz El-Feki, Director of Ibdaa Marble and Granite Factory Dr. Tariq Al-Khudairi and consultant for Misr (Egypt) Mosque project Eng. Mohamed Talaat.

The Spokesman for the Presidency stated that the meeting followed up on the status of implementing projects carried out by the Engineering Authority across the country.

The meeting reviewed efforts to restore and renovate the shrines of Ahl al-Bayt, especially those of Sayyidna Al-Hussein, Sayeda Nafisa and Sayeda Zeinab.

The President stressed that this shall include the internal halls of mosques and their architectural decorations, in harmony with the historical and spiritual nature of the shrines. Also in tandem, services and facilities surrounding the sites of shrines shall be developed, including roads, squares and entrances leading to them.

The status of a number of facilities in the New Administrative Capital was also presented, especially the engineering designs and artwork in Dar Al-Quran and the collectibles and event halls in the Misr Mosque, as well as the engineering studies pertinent to the international horse city, Marabet.

The President was also briefed on progress made in the new roads and axes projects in Greater Cairo, especially the development of the 26th of July Axis in the governorate of Giza.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This is in addition to the main axes in East Cairo and linking them to the Ring Road, including the best use of lands on both sides of these axes and roads and the establishment of integrated services.

The President stressed the importance of carrying out the largest extent of engineering expansion within the framework of plans to develop vital axes and roads nationwide, with the aim of achieving the greatest amount of traffic flow. This is while taking into account the highest standards of security and safety and relying on the finest designs for facilities on both sides of the axes and providing them with all services.

The Spokesperson added that the meeting reviewed the engineering and construction plan pertinent to the Ahalina 5 housing project as well as Al-Galala City and plans to make use of lands on both sides of the city road.