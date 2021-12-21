Uganda: Opinion - Should Ugandan Opposition Politicians Return to Dr Besigye for a New Prescription?

What should a hungry, tired, homeless, sick, poor, jobless, imprisoned, tortured, hopeless Ugandan do?

In her book, The Struggle for Freedom and Democracy Betrayed, Miria Matembe revealed that when Besigye offered himself for presidency in 2001, along with Eriya Kategaya, Amanya Mushega and other members of the movement then, she tried to talk Besigye out of standing for presidency.

The group tried to convince him that Museveni was running for his last term and that he could wait for the movement to organise a transition led by a person the most would agree on between 2001 and 2006.

In response, Besigye told them that they were daydreaming. He assured them that the Museveni he knew wasn't planning to retire.

Matembe and her colleagues did not buy into Besigye's argument and denied him their support in the 2001 presidential elections. Subsequent events as Museveni repeatedly stood for presidency proved Besigye right.

If memory serves well, Besigye, on one of his campaign rallies that led to the 2016 presidential elections, predicted that if Ugandans elected Museveni into power again, he would amend the constitution to remove age limits in an effort to have a lifetime presidency.

After "winning" the 2016 presidential election, indeed the constitution was controversially amended in 2017. It was so controversial that even some NRM sympathizers didn't approve the amendment. We also heard some serious allegations of bribery to influence voting patterns of MPs.

After facing the brutality of Kalangala Action Plan in 2001, harassment, house arrests, framed charges, pepper spray and other undesirable experiences across the four presidential elections, Besigye reasoned that elections, in themselves, cannot end the Museveni administration. Towards the 2021 presidential elections, Besigye boldy made his opinion public. Some Ugandans, including Bobi Wine, an erstwhile presidential candidate, dismissed him vehemently.

Dr. Kizza Besigye and other politicians at the launch of the People's Front for Transition (PFT),

The 2021 election cycle was characterized by unprecedented levels of violence and military deployment. Even months after the presidential elections, military and police officers almost outnumbered civilians on every street in and on the outskirts of Kampala city. Claims of kidnappings from the wannainchi were almost endless. Heavy and constant deployments and kidnappings were intended to thwart any efforts from aggrieved Ugandans to express any significant signs of disapproval. Yes, many Ugandans didn't agree with results from The In-dependet Electoral Commission.

With honest arrogance, Museveni revealed, during his most recent political rally in Kayunga, that NRM has the final word on everything and anything. He emphasized that if the NRM doesn't approve your candidature, you can't win -- being in a "democracy" notwithstanding. Indeed, the way events unfolded in Kayunga suggests that Andrew Muwonge, the NRM LC5 "elect" in Kayunga, had to win at all costs.

Now that Museveni has dropped hypocritical humility( which is typical of politicians) and chosen honest arrogance both in words and actions, Ugandans are increasingly believing that elections aren't a viable solution to regime change -- at least that's the perception one gets as they read comments and reactions on social media, including those from Bobi Wine who previously believed that "democracy works!"

However, any protester or demonstrater against excesses of the regime is now seen as an insurgent or terrorist. In the eyes of the state, there's absolutely no legitimate reason for any Ugandan to protest or raise a dissenting voice. Not even supporters of Nakweede Harriet who "lost" to Andrew Muwonge in the Kayunga LC5 election have a right to raise their voices. I even heard that medical interns were arrested and charged! Anyway, it seems those scientists had terrorist motives.

In face of challenging questions and moments, what should a hungry, tired, homeless, sick, poor, jobless, imprisoned, tortured, hopeless Ugandan do?

Well, recent history suggests that Dr Kizza Besigye has always been far-sighted. He has accurately predicted fundamental events in Uganda's politics. Isn't it high time that we surrendered ourselves to the Colonel for guidance?