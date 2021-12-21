Kenya: CoG Convenes Full Council Meeting, Counties' Expenditure Ceilings Prioritized

20 December 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — The Council of Governors (CoG) is on Monday set to hold a full council meeting to discuss key issues concerning the devolved units.

Top on the agenda will be County Governments' recurrent expenditure budget ceilings for the financial year 2022/2023.

They will also be discussing Council Elections.

The Governors' Council is also expected to deliberate on matters health with COVID-19 situation in the country being prioritized.

Council Chairperson Governor Martin Wambora (Embu) will later in the day issue a statement on resolutions.

