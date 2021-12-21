Cameroon: Promoting Tourism - Krystal Hotel Goes Operational

The magnificent structure was inaugurated by the Prime Minister and Head of Government, Dr Joseph Dion Ngute on Friday December 17, 2021 in Douala.

The Prime Minister and Head of Government, Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute, on the instructions of the Head of State President Paul Biya, has inaugurated the Krystal Hotel in Douala. The ceremony at the hotel premises on Friday December 17 was a clear indication of government support to the development of the private sector.

Marvelled by the beauty of the structure, the Prime Minister congratulated the owner while adding that the private sector is a strong force towards the development of Cameroon. He added that the realisation of such a beautiful structure is in line with government policy towards the modernisation process of cities in Cameroon. Prime Minister also acknowledged the important role that the hotel will play in the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) as it will host AFCON officials.

He said the hotel will not only act for tourist purposes but will go a long way to improve on the livelihood of the population as it will offer employment to a good number of Cameroonians. The Prime Minster congratulated the initiator of the project while calling on others in the private sector to emulate such an example. He also promised governments' support whenever need be.

On his part, the President of the Foyou Group, owner of Krystal Hotel, Samuel Foyou, thanked the Head of State President Paul Biya for giving him the opportunity to implant such a structure in Akwa, in the economic hub of Douala. He said that at the moment the hotel has offered 600 direct employments which has gone a long way to fight against unemployment. He also thanked the Cameroon Government for the support to the private sector.

The Krystal Palace Hotel is a 12-storey building situated in Akwa Douala. The CFA 16 billion structure is a five star hotel that will host AFCON officials during the competition in Cameroon.