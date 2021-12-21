Africa: AFCON 2021 - Teams to Brace Up With Friendlies

Ghana for example, has announced three friendly matches with the last being against Algeria; meanwhile, Côte d'Ivoire will be meeting Mali, Comoros and a local team.

The countdown to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be staged in Cameroon is narrowing down and participating nations are strategizing to produce better results. In the side-lines of these preparations, several nations have announced friendly matches that will help test their strength before they embark on the Cameroonian adventure.

Ghana is one of the nations on the spotlight when it comes to these matches. The team, according to the Ghana Football Federation, is expected to open camp in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. The federation further reports that during this camp, Ghana will play three international friendly matches in Qatar to give Coach Milovan Rajevac the opportunity to assess his squad for the competition.

"Ghana are expected to play a yet to named club side on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 before taking on one of the Africa Cup of Nations qualified teams on Friday, January 1, 2022 in another friendly. The team will wrap up their test matches against African Champions Algeria on Wednesday, January 5, 2022," the federation's website reported.

Algeria apart from playing with Ghana is reported to have equally arranged a friendly against Gambia. "We have finalized the national team's preparation programme for AFCON 2021, with two friendlies on the menu in Doha: January 1, 2021 against Gambia and January 5, 2021 against Ghana," the Algerian Football Federation boss is quoted to have said. We got hints that Guinea Bissau maybe warming up with Cameroon in a friendly. Côte d'Ivoire has equally programmed three international friendlies with Mali, Comoros and a local side.

It has equally been reported that the Cranes of Uganda will play two matches with Gabon and Mauritania. These two games, it is said, will be played in Abu Dhabi. The game against Gabon, it is reported, will be played on December 30, 2021 while the one against Mauritania will be on January 1, 2022. Apart from Uganda, we gathered that Mauritania will equally meet Burkina Faso to test their strength before coming to Cameroon. These nations amongst others that have announced friendlies have the objective of putting up a great show in Cameroon.