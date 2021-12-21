Cameroon: End-of-Year-Feasts - Nativity Items Flood Shops

Businesses make hay as Christmas approaches.

It is the season of nativity and the Christmas bells are ringing all over the streets of Douala. It is evident that shops and supper markets are ready to supply Christmas items and the population is also ready for a shopping spree. Christmas items have dotted the streets and super markets in the economic capital. Douala is filled with Christmas colours, it is splendid, and most super markets and shops are into celebration mood

The items on sale on the city's markets are telling that Santa clause is coming to town and everyone is trying to make him happy, Christmas trees of all categories such as tree topper hat, and metal Christmas jingle bells are placed at the entrance of almost all shops and supper markets. The affluence of people in most markets is a clear indication that the festive period is here. Toys of all kinds and for all ages are available, some of the toys found in super markets in Douala include, cars, games of all sorts, airplanes, dolls, guitars, watches, balloons, pianos, tambourine, and a lot more.

House whole decorations and other decorations are readily available. Shoes, dresses, and others are also available. Most hawkers and vendors have abandoned their shops within the market and have chop up more than half the space of the road around "Marché chinois". The atmosphere is lighted and most toys are singing Christmas carols.

From the look of things Christmas will be a little more expensive this year as most items on sale has witness an increase in price. Eleanor Tiaga who sells at a super market in town indicated that business is good at the moment. She said despite the fact that Christmas items are a little bit expensive as compared to last year, people still thronged in to buy. She added that with the Covid 19 pandemic it's a bit difficult but she remained hopeful.

On his part Bibi Alphonse a vendor at "Marché chinois" indicated that "I have stocked in Christmas items worth millions and am sure to sell all of them and make enough profit during this festive period".