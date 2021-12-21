Kenya: Nairobi Water Announces 36-Hour Supply Interruption Over Scheduled Works

20 December 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Fatiha Shabir

Nairobi — Nairobi city and its environs are expected to experience interruption of water supply beginning 6am on Tuesday December 21 to 6pm Wednesday, December 22.

This is following an announcement by the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) on Monday which pointed out that there will be a shutdown of the Ngethu Water treatment plant for connection of additional pipelines.

"The shutdown will facilitate interconnection of the new Kiambu-Embakasi pipeline to the Ngethu Gigiri transmission pipeline at Kiambu Reservoir in readiness to transfer water to Embakasi, Mihango, Utawala and Ruai areas once the Northern Collector Tunnel project is completed in June 2022," read a notice from NCWSC.

Areas affected by the scheduled works include the whole of City Centre, buildings along Limuru road, those along Lang'ata road, University of Nairobi main campus, Athi River and Mlolongo.

The whole of industrial area and areas along Mombasa road such as south B, South C, and Embakasi will also be affected.

Additionally, areas along Juja road such as Mlango Kubwa, Mathare, Huruma, Kariobangi, Pangani and Eastleigh will also experience water scarcity.

Residents' living along Jogoo road, Kangundo road, James Gichuru road and outer-ring will also be affected.

"Areas along Thika road: Kenya breweries, Kenyatta University, Kahawa Barracks, Kasarani, Mwiki, Kahawa Sukari, Garden Estate and Thome Estate and areas along Naivasha road and Kikuyu road, Kawangware, Riruta and Uthiru would not receive water supply," NCWSC added.

The firm advised residents in affected areas to use water sparingly during the period of interruption.

"Whilst every effort will be made to restore the supply of water as soon as possible, we request everyone in the affected area to use water sparingly during the period of interruption," NCWSC said.

