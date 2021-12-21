Sierra Leone Concludes Signing of Transmission Service Agreement With TRANSCO CLSG

Abidjan — TRANSCO CLSG's readiness to supply stable and affordable electricity to CLSG countries has just got another boost with Sierra Leone concluding negotiation and signing of the Transmission Service Agreement (TSA) with the regional energy company on Friday, December 17, 2021 in Abidjan. The Republic of Guinea is expected to sign the agreement early next week in Conakry.

The General Manager of TRANSCO CLSG, Mohammed M. Sherif signed on behalf of his company while Mr. James Rogers, Director General of the Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA signed for Sierra Leone.

Recently, Sierra Leone and Guinea signed the Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) with CI-Energies on November 30, 2021 and December 01, 2021 respectively.

The signing of these agreements will empower TRANSCO CLSG to transmit the electricity from Cote d'Ivoire to the other countries.

Sierra Leone and Guinea recently dispatched high-powered delegations to Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire that met with H.E Alassane Ouattara, President of Cote d'Ivoire. The delegations from the two countries thanked the government and people of Cote d'Ivoire for playing a critical role in promoting regional integration, as evident in the transformative CLSG project.

As TRANSCO CLSG moves closer to the conclusion of the construction phase, it is excited that the long-piped dream to begin commercial operations and deliver electricity to Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea will soon become a reality in January 2022.

It is the expectation of Management of TRANSCO CLSG that LEC of Liberia would also sign the PPA with CI-Energies and TSA with TRANSCO CLSG before the end of December 2021. LEC's negotiations with CI Energies and TRANSCO CLSG are far advanced.