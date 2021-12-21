Kenya: Showmax Pro, Supersport to Stream 2021 AFCON

Nairobi — For the first time ever, African streaming service Showmax is bringing all 52 games in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon 2021 (AFCON) live to its viewers, powered by SuperSport.

Available to Showmax Pro subscribers, the tournament will kick off in Cameroon on 9 January and will end on 6 February 2022. Football fans can also look forward to magazine shows and game highlights throughout the tournament, with some of their favourite football analysts and experts.

Through Showmax Pro, viewers will be able to watch games on their television, laptop, phone or tablet, providing even greater access to the tournament.

With all 52 games set to be broadcast live, fans can look forward to watching some of the African superstars including Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Joel Matip, Kelechi Iheanacho, Kalidou Koulibaly, Samuel Chukwueze and Thomas Partey, who play across the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A respectively.

"We are delighted to finally see the Africa Cup of Nations make its way to Showmax Pro for the first time. As a trusted streaming service that is committed to providing quality content to our subscribers, we felt the need to showcase the best talent in African football."

"There's no better way to do this than through the AFCON tournament. We hope the fans are ready and as excited as we are to catch all the action live," says Barry Dubovsky, COO of Showmax."

Viewers can expect to see the following teams go head to head in the group stages:

· Group A: Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Cape Verde

· Group B: Senegal, Zimbabwe, Guinea, Malawi

· Group C: Morocco, Ghana, Comoros, Gabon

· Group D: Nigeria, Egypt, Sudan, Guinea-Bissau

· Group E: Algeria, Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast

· Group F: Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania, Gambia