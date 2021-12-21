Kenya: Tusker FC Nominated for 2021 SOYA Awards

Nairobi — Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) champions Tusker are among the teams that will be hoping to walk away with the Team of the Year Award during the Sports Personality of the Year (SOYA) Gala night on January 19 in Kakamega County.

The Brewers won the FKF-PL after collecting 65 points from 32 matches in a season that was shortened due to disruption brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Matano's men will however be hoping that having beaten the likes of record champions Gor Mahia in the race for the league title it will be more than enough to crowned the best team when the SOYA gala is held at Bukhungu Stadium on January 19.

They also produced the Coach of the Year, Young Player of the Year and Defender of the Year during the FKF awards gala.

After winning the league, coach Robert Matano's men flew Kenya's flag in the CAF Champions League where they beat Djibouti's Arta Solar to advance to the preliminary stages of the competition.

They, however, found it tough as they were eliminated 5-0 on aggregate by Egyptian giants Zamalek and they dropped to the CAF Confederation Cup plays-off where they fell to Tunisian side CS Sfaxien.

They will, however, face stiff competition in the gala that is sponsored by the County Government of Kakamega, Lotto Foundation, CPF Financial Services, NSSF and Safaricom from four other top teams.

Tusker will have to beat the likes of Shujaa, the national sevens team and two other rugby sides in KCB RFC, Kabras Sugar RFC and Talanta FC.

Shujaa won the Safari 7s for the first time since 2016 after defeating Germany 12-5 in the final.

Coach Innocent Simiyu's side also bagged silver at Vancouver 7s after losing to South Africa 38-5 in the Cup final.

They were playing in the final for the first time since 2016 when they won the series title for the first time.

They also settled for bronze position at the Edmonton 7s after beating hosts Canada 33-14 to finish the series third overall behind South Africa and Great Britain

It was not a good outing though for Shujaa at the Tokyo Olympics as they finished in ninth place after beating Ireland 22-0 in the playoff.

On their part KCB Rugby Club successfully defended the Kenya Cup title after staging a 20-0 comeback to beat rivals Kabras Sugar 28-25 and win a fourth straight title.

In the regular league season KCB finished second after suffering only one defeat along the way, and that was against Kabras.

They also earned a home semifinal by virtue of a top two finish and defeated Menengai Oilers 35-17 at the KCB Sports Club.

Kenya Cup beaten finalists Kabras Sugar are also battling to be named the Team of the Year.

The Kakamega-based side finished the league season top of the standings, but lost to KBC RFC in the final played in Eldoret.

They are currently at the top of the standings though and have not lost a single match so far.

Talanta won the National Super League (NSL) with four matches to go, to earn promotion to the top tier league for the first time in history.

Men Team of the Year nominees:

Tusker

KCB Rugby Club

Kenya Sevens

Kabras Sugar

Talanta FC