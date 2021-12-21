Kenya Stamps Authority in Tong-Il Moo-Do Mombasa Open International Championship

Mombasa — The Kenyan national Tong-Il Moo-Do team, Jasiri, claimed a third consecutive title at the Mombasa Open International Championship after clinching 128 medals on Sunday night.

They topped the medal standings with 39 gold, 33 silver and 52 bronze across the three categories of competition -- bon, sparring and special technique -- as their bitter rivals, the Philippines finished second with 45 medals (19 gold, 19 silver and seven bronze).

African teams claimed the next five places on the medal table, including DR Congo, Zambia, Cote d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Angola and Nigeria as Japan and Thailand rounded off the top 10.

Kenya's Felista Mugo was one of those to claim gold after reigning 7-0 against compatriot Salma Ali in the middleweight final as Japanese Megumi Nabeshima went home with bronze.

Mugo, who was competing in the championship for the first time, was over the moon with her win.

"Coming into this event, I was 90 per cent sure about my win and only 10 per cent unsure. You see most of the competitors here have been playing this sport all their lives while I have been training for only around two months, so I am happy with the win," Mugo said.

In the other results of the tournament, Jackson Kinyanjui beat Abubakar Mwaisangu in all-Kenyan individual sparring final to claim gold in the welterweight B division.

Congo Brazzaville's Kelly Hanil Tshinefu took bronze after his win over Iranian Seyed Alireza.

Kinyanjui's win went some way in making up for countryman Anthony Wafula's 4-3 loss in the welterweight A final to the Philippines' Rivier Desuyo.

Samson Mambo and Andrew Wanje claimed a 1-2 finish for the country in the boys' individual bon, clinching gold and silver respectively as Nigerian Ogene Ifeanyi won bronze.

The event was graced by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed who praised all participants for a good competition and staging a tournament of such magnitude despite the circumstances occasioned by Covid-19.