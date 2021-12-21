Kenya: Food & Wine Pairing. How to Create a Match Made in Heaven This December.

All year you've waited for that one special occasion to open that great chardonnay, but you're not sure what dish to pair it with. Or maybe you are looking forward to grilling some delicious steaks this Christmas season, but really do not know what wine to pair it with. You also want to show off those hosting skills this December with the right table etiquette. Well, I guarantee you; you are not alone in this dilemma.

What wine goes with what food can be a 'confusing' dining experience without the proper knowledge at hand, yet with the right info/ experience, it can be fun and exciting, and turn out to be actually "the simplest thing in the world."

It's a Tuesday afternoon and we are seated in the glass enclosed Wine Cellar at Hemingways, Karen, a luxury five Star boutique hotel in Nairobi. Mr. Richard Kimenyi, the General Manager for Hemingways Nairobi is hosting a food and wine pairing session together with Ms. Victoria Mulu-Munywoki, Founder/ CEO of Cellar 254 and Rosa Ali, an importer of South African wine. Now this is what we call, soft life.

The venue, the glass enclosed wine cellar at Hemingways is the one and only perfect venue for that special occasion and the ultimate private dining experience with unique tasting menus prepared by the Chef. It seats up to 8 and stocks a wide selection of high quality wines from the best wine producing regions of the world, both Old and New World wines. It is open to the public and available for hire for intimate lunches and dinners.

According to celebrated Sommelier Ms. Victoria Mulu-Munywoki, wine and food pairing should not be a complex/ daunting task. "It is way easier than you may think." This session couldn't have come at a better time. For many people, December just isn't right without the right drinks' selection. It is the season to drink good wine and eat good food whether at home or out dining at a restaurant.

Drinking good wine with good food in good company is one of life's most civilized, enjoyable pleasures. When the two are paired together, it creates a beautiful synergy: a harmonious accentuation of the very best aspects of both worlds, elevating the experience to a gastronomic pairing extravaganza.

Here's 13 tips on How to Create a Match Made in Heaven as a host, when it comes to wine and food pairing, knowledge shared by Ms. Victoria Mulu-Munywoki

Choose a simple theme for the wine pairing that works for you. This provides a guide for your guests and will build interest for participation.

Find out any food intolerances or allergies your guests may have and eliminate these from your menu or indeed provide alternatives for them.

Whatever the occasion, ensure you have bubbles as a welcoming drink. Sparkling wine or Champagne will set the mood for the event.

Think local and seasonal for food, Seasonal and fresh food always tastes better.

The right wine glasses help wine taste better - Set the table with a minimum of two wine glasses per person. Avoid tinted glassware.

Pair wines based on the food you serve. Three to four courses are usually sufficient. Lighter wines must be served first, full-bodied wines last. Therefore, sequence the food and wine pairing with this in mind.

Encourage your guests to stay hydrated by providing plenty of water. Water is a plate cleanser, and it helps one enjoy the various pairings.

Serve wine at the right temperature. Chill the Bubbles, White and Rose wine. Decant young or bold red wine at least half an hour before your guests arrive.

Include a surprise element e.g throwing in an unusual wine and asking guests to guess which grape variety it is produced from. Keep the gathering interesting.

Ensure sufficient wine & food for the number of invited guests - there is nothing more embarrassing than having your guests leave hungry or thirsty!

RELAX and enjoy yourself. The success of a wine and food pairing event is hinged on a relaxed and happy host.

Always have plenty of water on the table. Ensure your guests hydrate hydrate hydrate - a sip of water for every 2 sips of wine is my general rule.

Remind your guests to pace themselves. Wine pairing means more than one glass of wine and plate of food - you want to keep up with the pairing sequence so as to enjoy the occasion.

The way you hold your wine glass can have a massive effect on how you enjoy your wine. The recommended way is to hold it by the stem, transferring it away from you. It makes it easier to swirl the wine. This allows the liquid to open up, releasing its aromas as it makes contact with oxygen. Also holding the glass by the stem ensures that the wine will stay at the right temperature for longer. Sip the wine and swirl it within the mouth like mouthwash so that you simply totally style its flavour.

Tis the season to make merry and celebrate, and as they say, a meal without wine is like a day without sun. These tips will set the stage for an incredible social experience one you will enjoy this December and beyond. As you gain more experience you will grow in your knowledge of wines as well as the proper way to taste and appreciate them.

(Special thanks to the incredible host & Gentleman Extraordinaire Mr Richard Kimenyi, the General Manager of Hemingways Nairobi and The Chef, Aris Athanasiou for putting together a wonderful wine and food pairing afternoon in the beautiful glass enclosed Wine Cellar at Hemingways Nairobi in Karen.)