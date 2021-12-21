Ghana: Takyi Grabs SWAG Sports Personality of the Year Award

Ghana's sole medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Samuel Takyi,was adjudged the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Sports Personality of the Year at its 46th edition of the Awards held on Friday.

The sensational boxer beat competition from Ghana's 4×100 relay team and Accra Hearts of Oak and Black Satellites striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh to walk away with the prestigious award.

Takyi also picked the award for the Amateur Boxer of the Year with bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic Games- Ghana's first in 29 years - as his weapon with Alfred Lamptey winning the Professional Boxer of the Year award.

And for the role he played in the boxer's success story, Ghana Boxing Federation former boss was adjudged the Administrator of the Year.

The 46th MTN SWAG Awards was held under the theme 'Ghana Sports in the post Covid era,a business approach,' with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Area, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II as special guests.

Benjamin Azamati and Deborah Acquahwere adjudged the Athletes of the Year with the novelty Sports Journalist of the Year award going to Saddick Adams.

Coach Yusif Basigi and his Hasaacas Ladies team swept the Coach of the Year and Team of the Year awards following their exploits on the local and continental scene with their player, Janet Egyir also taking home the Female Footballer of the Year Award.

Another novelty, the SWAG President's Award went to veteran writer Ken Bediako.

Black Stars and Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed won the Foreign-based Footballer of the Year with Daniel Afriyie Barnieh winning the Home-based version to atone for the miss at the flagship award category.

Dreams FC prodigy, Fatawu Issahakuwas adjudged the Discovery of the Year; Kelvin Evans Alphous and Prospera Nantuo won the Badminton Player of the Year awards in the male and female categories just as Emmanuel Commey and Cynthia Kwabi swept the awards in table tennis while Samuel Agbesi Antwi and Naa Shika Mckorley excelled in tennis.

Unilez Takyi grabbed the sole award for swimming with that of chess going to Philip Selikem Yao Amoako.

Corporate Awards were presented to Betway, Star Times and Gold Fields Ghana fir the contribution to the development of sports.

Meritorious Awards were also given to Togbe Afede XIV,Mr. Welbeck Abra-Appiah,George Lomotey,the Black Satellites,4×100 Men Relay Team and Nanabanyin Eyison.

The Dedication and Valour winners were Kwame Ntow-Fianko, Oduro Nyarko and Coach Ofori Asare of the Black Bombers.

The SWAG Top Five(Discipline Rank) awards were given to the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), Ghana Rugby Association (GRA), Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) and Ghana Table Tennis Federation (GTTF) in that order while the Lifetime Achievement Award went to former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah.

In his address, the Minister for Youth and Sports, commended SWAG and all winners for the exploits within the year under review.

He praised Samuel Takyi for his sterling performance at the Tokyo Olympics which earned the country the only medal in a long time.

He emphasised government's commitment to sports development in the country with the provision of sports infrastructure and investing in the future of the athletes.

That he said, would help prepare a solid future for athletes and their dependants after retirement.

"Government is also committed to positioning sports as an economic driver with the Sports for Job Initiative to be soon outdoored by the sector Ministry," he stated.

He assured that facilities would be ready for the country to host the 2023 African Games in 2023.

SWAG President,Mr. Kwabena Yeboah said the COVID-19 pandemic has compelled the nation to have an entirely different perspective towards sports promotion and development.