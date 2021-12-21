Egypt: PM Follows Up On Number of Education-Linked Topics

20 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli has discussed with Minister of Education and Technical Education Tarek Shawki efforts exerted by his ministry on preparations for the exams of the first semester.

They had a meeting on Sunday, in which the premier underscored the need to adopt precautionary measures to counter the outbreak of Covid-19.

The minister reviewed the outcomes of his participation at the 'RewirEd Summit' at Expo 2020 Dubai on December 12-14 to discuss how to facilitate access to education development funds and bridge the financing gap in low and middle-income countries.

Shawki shed light on Egypt's good positions in the rankings of education quality worldwide, noting that 100 schools will adopt Tokkatsu (the Japanese Educational Model of Holistic Education) in a number of villages covered by the presidential "Decent Life" initiative.

