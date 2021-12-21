Egypt: The Third International Scientific Conference On Environment and Sustainable Development 'Climate Change - Challenges and Confrontation'

The Third International Scientific Conference on Environment and Sustainable Development, organized by Al Azhar University, kicked off on Saturday 18/12/2021, under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, entitled "Climate Change: Challenges and Confrontation" from December 18 to 20, 2021.

The three-day conference is attended by Al Azhar Grand Imam Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Awqaf Minister Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa, Egypt's Mufti Dr. Shawky Allam, Head of the Religious Affairs and Endowments Committee in the House of Representatives Dr. Ali Gomaa, and Head of the Religious Affairs and Endowments Committee in the Egyptian Senate Dr. Youssef Amer.

A number of ministries will participate in the activities of the conference, namely: the ministries of environment, electricity, health, and higher education, in addition to many research institutions concerned with climate change.

About the conference

The sessions of the three-day conference will be held at Al-Manara International Conference Center in the Fifth Settlement.

The conference will host a number of seminars and workshops, in light of Egypt's 2030 vision, which includes facing the effects of climate change through the existence of an integrated and sustainable ecosystem that enhances resilience and the ability to face natural hazards, and in light of the African Union's 2063 Agenda for Sustainable Development, as well as the United Nations Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC- COP 27), which Egypt will host in Sharm El-Sheikh in November 2022.

In the same vein, the conference will include several scientific sessions to discuss topics related to climate change, salient of which are: "The Role of Religious and Spiritual Leaders in Confronting Climate Change", "The Role of Egyptian Civil Society Institutions in Confronting Disasters Resulting from Climate Change", and "The Role of Space Science and Technology and Climate Change in the Light of Egypt's Vision 2030".

The conference, also, will address the conservation of natural resources from the perspective of Islamic law.

The conference will shed light on a number of advanced research topics including pollution, climate change, causes of global warming, greenhouse gases, pollution, climate hazards, GIS, remote sensing, climate change and health, ecosystems, and renewable energy.

The Opening Session

18/12/2021

Al-Azhar Grand Imam Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb delivered a speech at the opening session of the conference, in which he stressed that the new crisis that strikes our world today is the climate crisis, pointing out that its dangers include rising temperatures, the outbreak of fires in forests, snowfall in the seas and oceans, the extinction of many animal and plant species.

He indicated that such changes began to show so clearly annoying signs that prompted officials in the East and West to utter cries of danger, and to hold international conferences in order to address the causes of this disaster, ways of preventing it and the criminalization its perpetrators.