Egypt Reports 919 New Infections, 46 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population announced on Sunday that 919 new coronavirus cases were registered, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 375,330.

In a statement, Health Ministry Spokesman Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said 46 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll to 21,361 since the outset of the pandemic.

As many as 654 cases were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving the necessary medical care, pushing the total number of recovered cases in the country to 312,291, the spokesman added.