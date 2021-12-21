Rwanda: Team Rwanda Starts Training Ahead of Tour Du Rwanda

Team Rwanda riders on Monday started a ten day training camp ahead of the much-anticipated Tour du Rwanda 2022 which will cover a total distance of 937km.

The 14th edition of the race is scheduled to take place from February 20 to 27, 2022. Team Rwanda riders will camp at Musanze Training Cycling Center.

The training sessions, which run until December 30, will see riders spy out five of the eight stages of next year's cycling race.

Team Rwanda head coach Felix Sempoma took eight riders with him ahead of the first phase of the training camp from whom he will select a final five-man roster that he will use during Tour du Rwanda.

They include Samuel Niyonkuru (Les Amis Sportif), Eric Muhoza (Les Amis Sportif), Seth Hakizimana (SACA), Etienne Tuyizere (Benediction Cycling Team), Masengesho (Benediction Cycling Team), Jean Nepo Bigirimana (Kigali Cycling), Emmanuel Iradukunda (Nyabihu Cycling) and Renus Byiza Uhiriwe (Qubekha).

19 teams have been selected from the major cycling nations in Africa and worldwide.

Rwanda will be represented by the national cycling team and Benediction Cycling club.

No Rwandan rider has won a stage in the race's last three editions. Earlier this year, Cristian Rodriguez, who rides for the French side Total Direct Energie, became the first Spanish and European to win the Tour du Rwanda.

