Liberia: Heal Liberty Party for Brumskine's Sake

editorial

The soul of the late Liberian legal luminary and politician Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine, founder of the now embattled Liberty Party is restless in his grave, for the way the political institution that he built and left behind is being torn apart without any remorse.

Cllr. Brumeskine led Liberty Party to three highly competitive presidential elections (two in 2005 and one in 2017) as standard bearer, coming third place in the former poll against dozens of age-old parties that held power before in Liberia.

It is very regrettable that the once forceful and astute institution that served as the conscience of the Liberian society is being battled by in-fighting among its executives characterized by deep-seated animosity and divided loyalty.

In his grave, Cllr. Brumskine would have thought the LP's legacy of unity, peace, and outstanding leadership will be upheld against all odds. But totally, on the contrary, we now see a party with divided voices against itself, thus beclouding its focus and sending its good and loyal partisans into bewilderment and uncertainty.

How can internal wrangling lead a party to fight over its own constitution that it should exist by to the extent that the National Elections Commission is left with no alternative but to ask it to return to status code ante and put its house in order?

Surely, this is a clear dishonor to Cllr. Brunskine understood and lived by the law during his entire journey on earth. Today, the institution that he created does not seem to know its way around purely due to selfish interest.

We are not casting blame on any specific side in the current crisis plaguing the Liberty Party. Rather, we ask Chairman Musa Bility and Political Leader Sen. Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence to smoke a peace pipe and heal the party before the 2023 elections.

This is important to rally all partisans into one direction rather than carrying divided a flock to elections even in Collaboration! This was never the dream of Cllr. Brumkine when he led the party. Why take the LP on this path?

We believe the current LP leadership would do well in honoring Brumskine the sooner they reunite and speak with a common voice that partisans will understand and respond accordingly. Chairman Bility and Political Leader Karnga Lawrence should put aside ego and pride to heal Liberty Party so that Brumskine can rest in peace and celebrate the party that he toiled for and defended.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/nec-denies-lp-political-leaders-request/