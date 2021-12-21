Liberia: Mcgill - I'm Not Hospitalized

Presidential Affairs Minister Nathaniel McGill has dispelled rumors of him being critically sick and rushed to Dubai for treatment saying he is on an official visit.

Sharing a photo of himself with His Highness Dr. Sultan Bin Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness, the President of the UAE, Dubai, McGill said he's in Dubai to hold discussions with UAE officials.

He said their discussion is essential to cement an alliance and build on mutual interest in development, economic cooperation, and foreign direct investments in the mining, aviation, and other sectors.

According to him, the discussion also centered on the Government of Liberia's extended invitation to HH Dr. Sultan Bin Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to attend Liberia's Bicentennial commemoration next year to which he agreed.

Rumour circulated last week on social media that the Minister of State was in terrible shape and had been rushed to Dubai for treatment.

But Minister McGill who said those wishing his death will die before his time noted that during the discussion His Highness highlighted the sustained progress Liberia has made under President George Weah and promised to lead a high level delegation at next year's celebrations.

With a net worth of US$30 billion, HH Dr. Bin Khalifa is the son of the President of the UAE, Chairman of the SBK Holdings, and a member of the UAE's equestrian federation. He is among the board members of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi.