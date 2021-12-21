Liberia: LRA Launches Local Government Real Property Tax Expansion Pilot Project in Margibi

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) launched the Local Government Real Property Tax Administration Expansion pilot project in Kakata City, Margibi County.

The project launched, according to LRA Commissioner General, Thomas Doe-Nah, is the start of a "monumental" trust of government efforts to consolidate the decentralization plan, which continues to drive and share development across the country.

Commissioner Doe-Nah said the Local Government Real Property Tax Expansion Pilot Project, is consistent with the Government Domestic Resources Mobilization Strategies that seek to actualize the decentralization of real property taxes administration to local government, beginning with Margibi County.

"I am excited and the people of Margibi and Liberia at large should be excited because of the efforts that mark a monumental trust in the government to consolidate the decentralization plan that continues to drive and share development.

The LRA Boss also equates taxes as "blood" that flows through the country to show that it functions well.

"Imagining your body without blood and anyone without blood will tell you how weak they are and require blood to survive. The doctors will require you to get blood from others and certain food to gain strength, so that's how taxes are like," he asserted.

He indicated that the project is in consonance with the Local Government Act of 2018.

He pointed out that "Few months ago, we also had the opportunity along with the Minister of Finance and Development Planning and the Minister of Internal Affairs and other officials to join the President on his county tour where we sat in various meetings and listened to endless requests for various infrastructure and social-economic interventions from citizens across the country. And it was clear from citizens that they had great needs for clinics, schools, jobs, youth and women facilities".

However, he explained that requests from citizens are all genuine needs, adding that these are the development that the country needs.

"This is the development that the country needs, but how do we get these development problems solve and where will the money comes from is the issue. Let me say to you, it is from taxes. I will go on singing this song all day about taxes so that we all can know that taxes are the way out", Commissioner General Doe-Nah added.

He went on to appreciate President George M. Weah for his developmental-driven mind and the level of support he continues to give.

He thanked the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Margibi County Legislative Caucus and the African Development Bank for the level of support towards the project.

For his part, the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Samuel D. Tweah, Jr. who officially Launched the pilot project termed it as a scheme that is geared towards a landmark initiative to increase revenue collection and accelerate the development of Liberia.

It can be recalled that 50 percent shares of revenue will be given to the people of Margibi County for the county development initiative, something that will improve the lives of citizens.

The Local Government Real Property Tax Administration Expansion Pilot Project is being supported by the African Development Bank and the Government of Liberia.

The ceremony was attended by the Commissioner-General of LRA, Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Minister of Internal Affairs, official of the African Development Bank, Liberia Land Authority, Governance Commission, LISGIS, Margibi Legislative Caucus along with Deputy, Assistant Commissioners and Managers of LRA, the Margibi County Superintendent and Local Officials, Tax Agents and other citizens of Margibi County.